Experts recommend parents should be aware of their teenagers mental health

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mental health experts say now is the time to keep an eye on your teen’s mental health.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.

With the challenges that teenagers face from social relationships to virtual learning in school, there can be many factors that play a role in suicide attempts by teenagers.

One South Carolina public school mental health counselor says some students are struggling with virtual learning and laid out the warning signs parents/guardians should look out for.

“Changes in sleep, changes in eating habits, loss of interests. So if it’s something they normally liked a lot and wanted to spend a lot of time doing and that’s dropped off, that can be a warning sign. Or a drastic change in grades,” said Erin Harrison, Mental Health Counselor.

Experts recommend checking in with your teen frequently and not shying away from the tough questions.

Make sure your teen knows they can talk with you, another trusted adult, or their doctor.