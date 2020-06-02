Explaining civil unrest to your children

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – When it comes to speaking to your children about all that is going on right now, Renard Harris, the Chief Diversity Officer at College of Charleston, said it’s about the age of your child that determines how much you should explain and how you should say it.

Harris said it’s important to not shy away from your children’s question—rather be prepared and start off in small increments.

Enough information to satisfy that moment. Then, test it, see how that works out over time in terms of how that impacted the child and then add more information if you think you can give them more. Renard Harris, Chief Diversity Officer, College of Charleston

He added that if you give your children the information in spurts, it helps to prevent nightmares and random tantrums from occurring. If they ask why people are holding signs and what they are gathering for, Harris said there’s an easy but difficult response.

And it sounds simple, but not considering each other. Not considering each other and not starting with the most vulnerable of a group first but seeing them as an outlier and taking care of the main group and then saying oh there’s some other people. Renard Harris, Chief Diversity Officer, College of Charleston

As for specifics, if your child (or children) ask what the signs being held are in protests that say ‘BLM’ or ‘Black Lives Matter’, it’s a response meant for an older child.

So Black Lives Matter, it’s not that all lives don’t matter. It’s that black lives matter and we aren’t paying attention to the data. Renard Harris, Chief Diversity Officer, College of Charleston

Harris said that data is on coronavirus, education, healthcare, criminal justice and more is a reflection of the mistreatment of black lives. This leads into the difficult discussion of defining systemic racism.

Systemic means that unfortunately that it is everywhere. It’s part of the whole. Renard Harris, Chief Diversity Officer, College of Charleston

Some main points that Harris said should be shared with your children are that no race or person is better than one another, that violence is never the last resort—there are always other options and, finally, that all should be loved.

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.