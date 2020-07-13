Family, friends of Elijah Weatherspoon call for “more thorough investigation”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sunday afternoon in Downtown Charleston, a rally was held in honor of Elijah Weatherspoon, an 18-year-old who lost his life last month after he went missing from a boat on June 25th.

People who knew Elijah say he was a kind soul with a bright future. He graduated from high school just days before his death.

One rally organizer says, the family and community want answers.

“It’s very confusing and very sad and tragic and we don’t feel like there’s enough information out there to give the family solace on what happened to their baby boy,” said Leilani, one of the organizers of Sunday’s rally.

Family and friends say conflicting stories leave the question of “what happened” unanswered. That’s what they’re pushing for what they call “a more thorough investigation.”

The investigation began under DNR but was later transferred to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) where it is ongoing.

Sunday’s event brought people with the same objective together.

“Events like this are important to bring awareness and to let them know that we aren’t going to accept a halfway answer,” said Brandi Matherly, another rally organizer.

“At the end of the day, a life was lost and answers need to be on display and appropriate consequences need to be put in place if necessary,” said Leilani.

Both organizers say they won’t back down until Weatherspoon’s family has answers.

“I just want SLED to know and everyone to know we are not backing away and this will not be the last event,” said Matherly. “This will not be the last time you hear our voice.”

Organizers tell News 2 that they have been in close contact with Elijah Weatherspoon’s family and while they were not able to attend today’s event, the family gave their approval for the rally to be held.