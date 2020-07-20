Family, friends remember Hugh O’Neill

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A beloved member of the Charleston food and beverage community lost his life to COVID -19 over the weekend.

Hugh O’Neill was the general manager at Cantina 76 in Mt. Pleasant.

“He was a friend, a mentor,” said Mendi O’Neill, Hugh’s wife. “He never met a stranger. He always was the first one to greet people and take the time to talk to them.”

The couple recently celebrated 26 years together. Their daughter, Asi, will be a junior at the College of Charleston this fall.

Hugh spent most of his life in the food and beverage business and his former employees say, it was clear that Hugh cared for them.

“He cared about his people and he wanted to make sure they also were in good spirits, as well, while at work,” said Ellison Karesh, a former manager at Cantina 76 and friend of Hugh. “He wanted to help his employees and he wanted to be the one to be like ‘these are your jobs but I’m going to do them for you.'”

“He was in the dish pit, he was bussing tables, he was taking out trash,” said Mendi. “He was not an office manager.”

COVID-19 came into the picture on July 1st.

Hugh was immediately admitted into the ICU. Karesh recalls receiving text updates from Mendi about Hugh’s condition and tells News 2 that some days were good and others were bad.

After nearly three weeks, the virus took Hugh’s life on Sunday.

Mendi has a message for her fellow South Carolinians. She encourages people to take the virus seriously.

“I think when it starts to hit home, you start to realize that something as simple as wearing a mask could prevent what happened to us to somebody else,” she said. “You have to have compassion and empathy and I think that’s sorely what’s lacking.”

The legacy left behind by a hardworking man is his dedication to his family and his work.

“He’s touched a lot of people and I think that legacy that he’s left behind in the business, especially with all his former employees, it’ll always be there,” said Mendi.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the O’Neill family cover hospital bills and other expenses.

If you would like to donate, click here.