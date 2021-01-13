Family of missing West Ashley woman wants husband held accountable

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In March of 2012, Gayle McCaffrey went missing from her West Ashley home. She disappeared without a trace and investigators still wonder what happened.

Her husband, Robert “Bob” McCaffrey, was a suspect in the case and was found guilty of obstruction of justice in 2019. He was sentenced to 10 years behind bars, the maximum sentence for obstruction of justice.

Now, less than two years into his sentence, Bob is up for parole.

The family of Gayle McCaffrey is pleading for parole to be denied.

“He never helped. He was just constantly not there giving permission, giving advice, and telling them what happened. He didn’t tell them the truth about the timing of what’s happened,” said Debbie Pearson, Gayle’s sister.

Pearson, and the rest of Gayle’s family, believe Bob had something to do with the disappearance. They say his story doesn’t add up and his behavior at the time was questionable.

“There was a handwritten note saying that my sister had left and taken money and a gun and run off and for him not to follow her. The police have figured out that one she didn’t write it and two he probably mostly wrote it,” said Pearson.

Over the last several weeks, family and friends of Gayle have been writing letters to the parole board pleading for Bob’s parole to be denied.

“They don’t know the background,” said Pearson of the parole board. “We want them to see that people in Charleston remember Gayle, and still remember her children, and are still opposed to him being out on the streets.”

The parole hearing is on January 20th.

Since 2012, authorities have been looking for leads that may bring them Gayle’s whereabouts. If you have any information about the disappearance of Gayle McCaffrey, please contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.