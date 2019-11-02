Family of North Charleston teen charged with assault says she was falsely arrested

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – A family in North Charleston says that they have been suffering since their 18-year-old daughter was unjustly arrested.

18 year old high school senior, Shanece Mitchell has been charged for assault and battery.

Her family says that this is a false arrest and a case of mistaken identity.

According to Shanece’s mom, her daughter was playing basketball in North Charleston at the time that this crime was committed.

Shanece’s family was met with surprise when they discovered there was a warrant out for her arrest.

Officers told her family that they had video evidence of the crime.

Her family responded saying they had video evidence of her on a basketball court during the incident.

This afternoon, the family met with the National Action Network to bring their side of the story to the table.

The organization says that they want to help and support the family in any way they can.

Today the North Charleston Police Department released a statement in regards to this situation.

They say that they have received this citizens complaint and that it is currently under investigation.