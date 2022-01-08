Fayetteville woman accused of armed robbery of a bingo hall

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are accusing a Fayetteville woman of armed robbery of a bingo hall.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Jasmine Artisha Snipes, 30, faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and aiding and abetting armed robbery.

They say the incident took place Thursday afternoon at the bingo hall at 3698 Johnson Mill Road in Raeford. They found Snipes at her home in Fayetteville and took her into custody without incident. She received a $30,000 secured bond.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.