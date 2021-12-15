FBI warns about charity scams connected to Midwest Tornadoes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The FBI is warning about charity scams following the deadly tornadoes that struck the midwest last week.

The FBI said scammers will find ways to collect donations for organizations that do little to no work, and the funds go directly to the fake charity’s creator. These scams can happen at any time, and sometimes scammers present themselves to be government officials to make their scheme seem legitimate.

Those that believe they are victims of a scam should contact the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs, report to tips.fbi.gov, or report the online fraud to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov. A complaint can also be filed with the Federal Trade Commission and suspected disaster fraud can be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at justice.gov/disaster-fraud.

The FBI provides the following tips: