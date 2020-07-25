Feeding Our Heroes – SC provides free meals to area healthcare workers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Feeding Our Heroes – SC is a Charleston County non-profit that brings in donations and provides free meals for health care workers at MUSC, Trident Health and other area hospitals.

Sarah Kassouf, a MUSC nurse, heard about the non-profit and wanted to help by taking family portraits, something she has already been doing for years through her business SLK Photo.

Families would have their portraits taken and in lieu of payment, Kassouf would accept donations for Feeding our Heroes.

Within a few days of posting the idea on her Instagram page, she received around 400 messages from interested families. She was able to take on around 150 clients to raise between $4,000 and $5,000 for the non-profit. That money purchased 400-500 meals for healthcare workers.

It hits close to home for Kassouf, who has worked at MUSC for eight years.

“Nurses and doctors and techs and environmental people work so…They work so hard,” said Kassouf. “Tirelessly. Nobody eats. So to have Hall’s Chophouse, or Rutledge Cab or Crave bring in a really awesome meal just lifts everybody’s spirits.”

If you’d like to donate, visit the Feeding Our Heroes – SC Facebook page.