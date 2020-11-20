Feeding the Lowcountry: Food distributions and giveaways leading up to Thanksgiving

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the holidays near, more families this year than ever before are wondering where their next meal will come from. Multiple agencies across the Lowcountry said they are working to answer that question for those feeling more food insecure this season.

For the Community Outreach Center in North Charleston, they are hoping to impact at least 15,000 residents over the next few days across the Lowcountry.

Louis L. Smith, the Executive Director of the Community Resource Center, called Thanksgiving and the current number of food insecure families ‘a severe situation.’

Smith said this pandemic has hurt many, and this year alone, their community resource center network has assisted 25,000 residents in the Lowcountry.

According to the Lowcountry Food Bank, more than half of the individuals seeking assistance at recent distributions said they sought charitable food assistance for the first time due to COVID-19 related reasons.

75% of the folks seeking assistance consider themselves at high risk for serious illness from the coronavirus because of age, long term health concerns, or both.

Smith said no matter the reason, distributions for them will begin tomorrow.

At our locations, not only are we going to have the food and turkey giveaway, we are going to be giving nutritional food. We hope to give enough nutritional food to last a week at all of locations. Louis L. Smith, Executive Director of the Community Resource Center

Their locations for Saturday’s distributions will range from North Charleston to Summerville, and even Awendaw. And on Monday, that will extend all the way to St. George.

We need to give them the nutritional food, especially the ones that are not employed or are underemployed and we need to take care of them because this is the American way. Louis L. Smith, Executive Director of the Community Resource Center

As for food drives happening on Friday, the Macedonia AME Church will be distributing from 3:30 p.m. to 6p.m. in West Ashley at 725 Savage Road.

Lowcountry distribution locations leading up to Thanksgiving:

Friday: The Macedonia AME Church from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 725 Savage Road in West Ashley.

Saturday Park Circle Cares beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the North Charleston Marriott at 4770 Goer Drive in North Charleston. Molina Healthcare will have a drive-thru Thanksgiving food giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harvest Pointe Church located at 4870 Piedmont Avenue in North Charleston. Royal Baptist Church will be giving away 950 turkeys during a food giveaway from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 4750 Luella Avenue in North Charleston. The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will distribute pre-packaged Thanksgiving dinner meal kits to veterans in need from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Medical Center at 109 Bee Street in downtown Charleston. “Summerville Turkey Giveaway” Albert Glover Funeral Home will host a drive-thru Turkey Giveaway from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 113 Bryan Street in Summerville. The Community Resource Center North Charleston will be giving away turkeys starting at 2 p.m. at 3970 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center will be giving out food starting at 2 p.m. at City Hall at 6971 Doar Road in Awendaw. This is in partnership with Mayor Miriam Green. The Community Resource Center food distribution will take place at 2 p.m. at Southside Impact Church at 87 Beaufain St. in downtown Charleston. This distribution is in partnership with Danielle Richardson. The Seacoast Church will be giving out assembled meal kits to families from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Dream Center, 5505 North Rhett Ave, North Charleston.

Monday The Greater Unity AME Church will host a Thanksgiving food distribution with turkeys beginning at 2 p.m. at 744 Coach Road in Holly Hill. The Community Resource Center Summerville will have a massive food distribution beginning at 2 p.m. at the Summerville Family YMCA at 208 W. Doty Ave in Summerville. The Community Resource Center will host a food distribution in St. George. The location is TBD.

Tuesday NCPD, The Carlos Dunlap Foundation, and The Community Resource Center in North Charleston will be giving out cooked meals and will have a turkey giveaway at 11 a.m. at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.



For more assistance in finding drives and food banks near you, click here.