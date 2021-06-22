Fetter Health hosting vaccination clinic Wednesday at Exchange Park

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care Network, MUSC Health, and Palmetto Project are partnering to host a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, June 23 in Ladson.

The event will be held at Exchange Park in Ladson and vaccinations will be free for all who are eligible.

It is expected that nearly 2,000 doses of the first Pfizer vaccine will be available for those wanting a vaccine.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to partner with MUSC and Palmetto Project to provide access to the COVID-19 vaccine to our community members,” said Aretha R. Powers, DHA, CEO of Fetter. “When we join forces to serve our community, we know this holds the potential to create a substantial, positive impact in the lives of our friends and neighbors. We are looking forward to serving hundreds of Lowcountry residents through this event.”

Pre-registration will not be required, but it is available. Those wanting to register in advance can do so online or by calling 843-876-7227. On site registration will also be available as recipients arrive at the vaccination clinic.