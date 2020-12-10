Final numbers: Allegiant Stadium completed $25 million under budget

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 21: An aerial view shows hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip east of the construction continuing at Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, glass-domed home of the Las Vegas Raiders on May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Natural grass turf now covers the large field tray that sits on rollers that will move the field in and out of the stadium. The Raiders are scheduled to play their first preseason game at the 65,000-seat facility on August 27 against the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The final numbers are in and they show that Allegiant Stadium was completed $25.1 million under budget. Allegiant Stadium was budgeted for $1.97 billion and the final expenditures show $1.94 billion spent. The exact number is $1,944,872,656. This screen shot is from the Stadium Authority’s Presentation from Wednesday December 9, 2020.

The budget changed throughout the timing of the project, originally set at $1.8 billion, then upped to $2.02 billion before settling on the $1.97 billion number.

There is an additional $49.2 million that will be paid to third parties which will make the final overall cost of the Allegiant Stadium project $1.99 billion.