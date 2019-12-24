Find my Friends: Santa edition

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Santa is officially on the move!!

As we are just waking up in the Lowcountry, Santa has already delivered over 8.5 million gifts, and counting.

According to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker, Santa was in Australia during the 8:00 a.m. hour Tuesday morning.

We will continue to update you as he gets closer to the Lowcountry.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.

To see Santa’s live location and photos from his travels, visit https://www.noradsanta.org/embed.html