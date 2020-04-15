Firefly Distillery begins production on FDA, WHO approved hand sanitizer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One month after opening their doors at their North Charleston based Distillery, Firefly was forced to shut down due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Now they are switching some of their operations from spirits to hand sanitizer.

Today marks be the 12th anniversary of Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka, but Scott Newitt, Co-owner of Firefly is celebrating an additional milestone—an approval by the FDA and WHO to create and distribute a hand sanitizer.

We wanted to make sure if we had a hand sanitizer that it was going to be FDA approved and also WHO approved which what we have. That’s why it’s taken us two weeks to get our correct licensing and get all of our formula and our part together to put it into a bottle. Scott Newitt, Co-owner of Firefly

With the creation of the new Firefly product, Newitt says he’s happy to report that they have been able to keep all of their staff on board—despite a difficult transition.

The hand-sanitizer we have to put some stringent hand chemicals in there so we are hand bottling it all—we’re not running it through our bottling line because we’re scared we could ruin it. So it’s not going to be as fast a production—but it’s going to be great. Scott Newitt, Co-owner of Firefly

Newitt says the plan is sell the sanitizer to hospitals, first responders, and armed services in addition to the public for a reasonable price. The sanitizer will be sold as a 56 ounce bottle for $25 and can be bought through Firefly’s distributor or directly at the distillery.

Despite the additional item being created at Firefly—they say they will continue on with distilling their spirits and selling their goods through their airstream ‘boot-leg style’.

We’re making moonshine, we’re making Sweet Tea Vodka—we’re making regular Vodka. We’ve got to supply the stores and the distributors. Scott Newitt, Co-owner of Firefly

Firefly says they plan to have their hand sanitizer ready for distribution and local sales by this Friday.

To keep up with Firefly Distillery, and their weekly ‘Firefly at Home’ concoctions, click here.

To participate in the Songwriters in Paradise Shelter in Place Concert—a ‘quaranstream music festival’ April 16th to the 19th to benefit COVID-19 relief, click here.

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.