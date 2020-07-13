First black female US Navy tactical pilot in history

A black woman is set to be a US Navy tactical pilot for the first time in recorded history.
Naval Air Training tweeted that she will be receiving her “Wings of Gold” this month.
BZ to Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle on completing the Tactical Air (Strike) aviator syllabus. Swegle is the @USNavy’s first known Black female TACAIR pilot and will receive her Wings of Gold later this month. HOOYAH! @FlyNavy @NASKPAO #ForgedByTheSea #CNATRA #CNATRAgrads pic.twitter.com/FKSlURWQhJ— Naval Air Training (@CNATRA) July 9, 2020