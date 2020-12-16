First COVID-19 vaccines administered to Trident Health employees Wednesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Vaccinations for COVID-19 are underway across the Lowcountry.

On Wednesday, Trident Health started its first round of doses for healthcare workers.

Throughout the day on Wednesday, four vaccination teams made stops around the hospital to administer the vaccine.

On Wednesday, Dr. Lee Biggs, Trident Health’s Chief Medical Officer, said he’s hopeful this is the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

“We have about 3,500 employees and affiliated staff in the health system and we would like to get all 3,500 in the next five days,” said Dr. Biggs on Wednesday.

The first Trident Health employee to roll up his sleeve is Tony Sims, critical care and trauma nurse. He said he was eager to get the vaccine because he’s ready for a sense of normalcy.

“I feel good. I feel great. I did my research and it’s important to me to make sure that I break down any barriers or stigmas associated with it,” said Sims.

He sais breaking down barriers is especially important in the African American and minority communities.

A recent study published by the New England Journal of Medicine cited low participation among minority communities in the COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Sims encourages everyone to do their own research.

“And if they do their research, they will see the science is there. The studies were there. The results were. There the efficacy of the vaccine is there,” said Sims.

Another one of the first Trident healthcare workers to get the vaccine was Dr. Ludwig A. Lettau, the Director of Infectious Diseases at Trident.

When asked about the timeline and effort put forth for the vaccine, he said he’s never seen anything like it in his decades-long career.

“I consider the vaccine a lifeline for us. A Christmas present come early, really. It’s really the only hope to beat this and restore our way of life,” said Dr. Lettau.

A recent survey of Trident Health employees showed that 95% of these healthcare workers plan to get the vaccine.

The vaccinations are being administered for employees at Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center.