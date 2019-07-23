Five cars involved in crash leaving West Ashley

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – The morning commute was slow for some people taking the Cosgrove Avenue Bridge Tuesday morning.

Charleston Police say five cars were involved.

It happened just after 7 a.m. on the North Bridge. Police say no one was taken to the hospital.

The right lane is still blocked as of 8:30 a.m.

Drivers leaving West Ashley and heading to I-26 or North Charleston should leave early or take a different route to avoid traffic congestion.

