Flint woman fatally shot by officer near Juneteenth celebration

Latest News
Posted: / Updated:

A 19-year-old Flint woman was shot by police during a Juneteenth parade after allegedly firing shots with an officer.

The suspect’s name was not released, but she died of her injuries at a hospital, according to Michigan State Police. The officer was not injured.

Police say that officer was working a traffic point during the incident, and then the woman allegedly drove up to the officer and fire shots at him at about 2:14 p.m – the officer returned fire.

A cell phone video confirmed by police shows a portion of the shooting. On the video, the officer says “Let me see your hands, hands up,” with a handgun at a stopped vehicle.

Bria Jones, of WEYI-TV, posted the following tweet:

No others were injured during the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

Join our daily newsletter!