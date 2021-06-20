Flint woman fatally shot by officer near Juneteenth celebration

A 19-year-old Flint woman was shot by police during a Juneteenth parade after allegedly firing shots with an officer.

The suspect’s name was not released, but she died of her injuries at a hospital, according to Michigan State Police. The officer was not injured.

Police say that officer was working a traffic point during the incident, and then the woman allegedly drove up to the officer and fire shots at him at about 2:14 p.m – the officer returned fire.

A cell phone video confirmed by police shows a portion of the shooting. On the video, the officer says “Let me see your hands, hands up,” with a handgun at a stopped vehicle.

I waited two hours for the Juneteenth Parade on Saginaw Street only to find out it was interrupted by a shooting less than a mile away.



Flint we MUST do better..



pic.twitter.com/ZNZZrp3muM — Bria Jones (@BriaJonesTV) June 19, 2021

No others were injured during the incident.