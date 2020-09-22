Flu shots critical as flu season collides with pandemic

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Flu season is here and health leaders are warning about the effects it could have as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Michael Schmidt, a professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at MUSC, says flu shots are more important this year than in years past.

The vaccine makes you less susceptible to influenza. If more people get flu shots, less cases of the flu are likely to arise and hospital systems can continue to focus on treating COVID-19 patients.

Another recommendation from Dr. Schmidt is to continue following COVID-19 guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

“If we behave ourselves and follow the good physical distancing rules for COVID, and we follow the hand hygiene guidelines as well as wearing our masks, the incidents of influenza could actually go down this year,” said Dr. Schmidt.

Many drugstores, primary care doctors’ offices, and grocery stores are already administering vaccines. To find a clinic near you, click here. Some locations offer flu shots for free.