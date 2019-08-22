Flu shots: Why doctors recommend vaccinating now for the 2019 season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s common to see controversy over whether you should- or shouldn’t- get a flu shot.
As the school year starts back up, doctors are urging parents to make sure their children are up-to-date with vaccines including influenza.
“We recommend everyone getting a flu shot. That’s just so important to keep people healthy when the flu season starts.”Dr. Pappas, Roper St. Francis Physician Partners
Dr. Pappas from Roper St. Francis Physician Partners says the number one preventable illness he sees each year is the flu.
“We do see a lot of flu when it comes to that season. And a lot of people don’t realize how terrible it is until they get the flu the first time,” says Dr. Pappas. “Then they’ll say ‘I’m never going to miss the flu vaccine again’ once they’ve experienced influenza in full-force.”
The CDC claims that the vaccine takes around two weeks to fully develop the antibodies that protect your body from the flu. They recommend getting the flu shot by the end of October.
They also explain that the flu is unpredictable each year; therefore it’s better to be proactive when vaccinating.
If you are wondering where you can get your flu shot this year, here’s a list of cost-effective options:
- Costco Flu Shots: costs $19.99 for quadrivalent. Costco is the cheapest on this list if you don’t have insurance. Flu shots at the Costco Pharmacy is one of the services you can get from Costco without a membership.
- CVS Flu shots: costs $22-$66.99 for quadrivalent (varies by location, so call ahead). Get a $5 off $25 coupon.
- Walgreen’s Flu Shots: costs $39.99 for quadrivalent.
- Rite Aid Flu Shots: costs $40 for quadrivalent.
- Meijer Flu Shots: costs $35.99 for quadrivalent.
- Walmart Flu Shots: costs $34.99 for quadrivalent.
- Sam’s Club Flu Shots: costs $30 for quadrivalent. Flu shots at the Sam’s Club Pharmacy is one of the services you can get from Sam’s Club without a membership.
- Kroger Flu Shots: costs $40 for quadrivalent.
- Publix Flu Shots: costs $42 for quadrivalent. Publix occasionally runs a $10 gift card promo.
- Safeway Flu Shots: costs $36 for quadrivalent. Safeway occasionally runs a 10% off groceries on your next visit promo.
- Target Flu Shots: costs $39.99 for quadrivalent. Note that CVS now runs all Target pharmacies, so prices are the same, but you do get a $5 Target gift card if you get a flu shot at a Target CVS pharmacy
- (Credit: 20-Something Finance)
For more information and statistics on the 2019 Flu, click here.