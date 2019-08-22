Flu shots: Why doctors recommend vaccinating now for the 2019 season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s common to see controversy over whether you should- or shouldn’t- get a flu shot.

As the school year starts back up, doctors are urging parents to make sure their children are up-to-date with vaccines including influenza.

“We recommend everyone getting a flu shot. That’s just so important to keep people healthy when the flu season starts.” Dr. Pappas, Roper St. Francis Physician Partners

Dr. Pappas from Roper St. Francis Physician Partners says the number one preventable illness he sees each year is the flu.

“We do see a lot of flu when it comes to that season. And a lot of people don’t realize how terrible it is until they get the flu the first time,” says Dr. Pappas. “Then they’ll say ‘I’m never going to miss the flu vaccine again’ once they’ve experienced influenza in full-force.”

The CDC claims that the vaccine takes around two weeks to fully develop the antibodies that protect your body from the flu. They recommend getting the flu shot by the end of October.

They also explain that the flu is unpredictable each year; therefore it’s better to be proactive when vaccinating.

If you are wondering where you can get your flu shot this year, here’s a list of cost-effective options:

