Food distributions happening before the holidays in Summerville and Moncks Corner

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – As we get closer to the holidays, there are many organizations providing food to those in their communities.

MONCKS CORNER

The National Action Network is hosting a food distribution today in Moncks Corner.

They will be giving out food curbside starting at 9 a.m. at the Farmer’s Market located at 418 Main St.

SUMMERVILLE

Riverland Church will be giving out free Christmas dinner boxes.

The church will be distributing boxes from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Regal Cinemas at Azalea Square Shopping Center in Summerville.