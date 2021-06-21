Food Lion, CCSD partnering to reduce food insecurity, promote healthy eating

A Food Lion grocery store sign at a Food Lion store in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, June 24, 2015. Dutch retailer Royal Ahold NV, which operates U.S. supermarket chains Stop & Shop and Giant, has agreed to merge with its Belgian counterpart Delhaize Group, which operates the Hannaford and Food Lion stores in the eastern United States. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Food Lion and the Charleston County School District (CCSD) have partnered with the Share our Strength program to reduce food insecurity and promote healthy eating among CCSD families.

450 families in CCSD’s Head Start program have been receiving one box each of fresh local produce every two weeks. Each box includes recipe ideas for the ingredients, and virtual cooking classes are offered as well.

The goal of the pilot program is “to test the effectiveness of combining food access (local fruit and vegetable distribution) and education to prevent food insecurity and promote healthy eating habits.”