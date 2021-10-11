Food Lion stores to host open interviews for job seekers Tuesday

A Food Lion grocery store sign at a Food Lion store in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, June 24, 2015. Dutch retailer Royal Ahold NV, which operates U.S. supermarket chains Stop & Shop and Giant, has agreed to merge with its Belgian counterpart Delhaize Group, which operates the Hannaford and Food Lion stores in the eastern United States. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Food Lion stores are hosting open interviews for job seekers.

Each Food Lion store will host open interviews Tuesday, October 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for those seeking employment.

Applicants can walk into their nearest Food Lion during this time and meet with a member of the store leadership team to discuss available opportunities at that store.

Similar events held in July and August resulted in the hiring of more than 16,000 associates.

The positions available vary by store however, they may include a mix of full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in roles and departments across the store. The positions offer competitive wages and flexible scheduling opportunities.

A list of all Food Lion locations can be found at foodlion.com/stores.