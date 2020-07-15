Former Awendaw fire chief passes away over the weekend

Courtesy of AMFD Twitter page.

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Former fire chief of Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, Tommy Norris, passed away this past weekend.

Norris passed after his tough battle with brain cancer.

AMFD posted to their twitter Tuesday to announce the news.

