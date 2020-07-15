Former Awendaw fire chief passes away over the weekend

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Former fire chief of Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, Tommy Norris, passed away this past weekend.
Norris passed after his tough battle with brain cancer.
AMFD posted to their twitter Tuesday to announce the news.
Our beloved former Fire Chief @TnorrisTommy passed over the weekend after battling Brain Cancer. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Family and the SC Fire Service. Godspeed Chief, until we meet again. pic.twitter.com/xQzqnVoyKg— AMFD PIO (@AMCFD) July 14, 2020