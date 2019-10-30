Former Charleston Riverdog and MLB All-Star Josh Hamilton charged with injury to a child

KELLER, Texas (AP) – Former All-Star slugger Josh Hamilton has been charged with injury to a child after his 14-year-old daughter told his ex-wife that he’d struck her.

Hamilton turned himself Wednesday to the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas, and was released on $35,000 bond.​

According to a police affidavit, Hamilton’s daughter told Keller police that he went on a rampage Sept. 30th. She says she made a comment to Hamilton that upset him, so he threw a full bottle overhand at her, hitting her in the chest, then began cursing and shouting at her.​

She says he finally threw her over his shoulder, carried her to her room, dumped her on her bed, pressed her head against the mattress and hit her legs.​

Hamilton played for the Rangers, Reds and Angels.

