CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Republican leaders in the Lowcountry came together at a unity rally hosted by the South Carolina GOP.

It’s been a heated few months between Congresswoman Nancy Mace and former State Representative Katie Arrington both fighting for South Carolina’s First Congressional district. Arrington announced she is endorsing her competitor for the November general elections.

“One team one fight. America needs us right now more than ever to lock arms and move forward to November,” says Arrington.

Mace beat Trump-backed Arrington to secure the nomination with about a 6% lead. As the two work together moving forward Mace says she is eager to welcome aboard Arrington supporters.

“I am going to work very hard to earn their support and their vote in November. Just like I did last time in 2020. It is going to take a lot of hard work and we are laying the groundwork,” says Congresswoman Mace.

Arrington says she is looking forward to laying down the groundwork for the November elections by stepping in and helping the Republican Party.

“My focus is about opening and widening the tent here in the party and getting as many people as possible to show up in November. I am not going anywhere,” says Arrington.

Mace says she is happy to have her former competitor by her side.

“You don’t see this kind of enthusiasm at every district, but to have it here tonight means a lot to our campaign. It means a lot to the voters and means a lot to us for November,” says Mace.

Congresswoman Mace will run against Democrat Dr. Annie Andrews in the November 8th general election.