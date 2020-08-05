Former Mayor Joe Riley named Chairman of Joe Cunningham’s reelection campaign

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Charleston Mayor, Joe Riley, has been announced as the chairman of Representative Joe Cunningham’s reelection campaign.

Riley, a democrat, served as mayor for over 40 years from 1975 to 2016.

Of Cunningham, Riley said “I endorsed Joe in 2018 because I knew he was exactly the kind of leader the Lowcountry needed….I’m honored to be named chairman of his reelection campaign and look forward to working day in and day out to ensure we send Joe back to Washington this November.”

Cunningham called Riley one of his person heroes, and said that he “could not be more honored to have him serve as chairman of [his] campaign.”