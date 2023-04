NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Shriners Hospitals for Children will offer free healthcare consultations for children Saturday in North Charleston.

According to Shriners Director of Nursing Services, Ellen Nitz, officials will be at R.B. Stall High School from 8:30 a.m. to about 3:00 p.m. offering free consultations to Lowcountry children.

Each consultation will include free medical follow-ups and treatments.