“Freshly baked” conversation with local law enforcement

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Police Department wants to talk to you! A “freshly baked” conversation is happening at Panera Bread off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.

The office of community oriented policing scheduled this outreach event to give citizens a comfortable place to discuss whatever is on their mind. Past events include coffee with a cop and pizza with a cop.

The City of Charleston Police Department says these conversations are held in restaurants or cafes with no assigned seats or formal agendas.

10-15 officers with be at Panera Bread including command staff and professional civilian staff. Officers will get a drink or something to eat and speak with anyone they see.

Captain Thompson says the goal is to get to know one other better. He explains, “One of the concerns that we always hear is that the community wants to get to know their police force. Events like these give a citizen the opportunity for one on one conversation with a police officer with no timetable or agenda”.

The discussion will start at 6 and end at 8 tonight.