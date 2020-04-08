“Full Belly, Full Hearts” to provide Easter meals for hospitality, healthcare workers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The “Full Belly, Fully Hearts” campaign, created by Charleston Hospitality Group CEO, Sam Mustafa, has already provided over 2,000 meals to those in need.

This Easter, they plan to double their own donation history, by serving 2,000 Easter meals to unemployed hospitality workers and healthcare workers on the front lines, as well as their families.

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Easter, the full-service meals will be available for delivery and takeout from all four Toast locations (Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, and West Ashley).

The meals will include produce donated from Limehouse Produce. Middleton Place is also contributing to the cause by donating over 14,000 stuffed Easter eggs.

The generosity is not limited to the holiday. “Full Belly, Full Hearts” offers unemployed hospitality workers and their families, as well as healthcare workers and first responders, a hot meal every day of the week. Those meals can be picked up at any Toast location from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.