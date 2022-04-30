CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coast Guard rescued two men on a sandbar near Sapelo Sound, Georgia on Friday.

According to the USCG, two men were sailing outside Georgia when their boat struck a sandbar. The captain of the boat contacted Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 4:22 p.m.

A helicopter from the Savannah Coast Guard Air Station was dispatched to the scene.

via U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville

via U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville

via U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville

via U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville

Crews hoisted the men from the water and took them to Hunter Army Airfield.

“The two men on board the Valkyrie did a great job being descriptive while calling out for help,” Lt. Sam Ingham, Coast Guard Air Station Savannah, aircraft commander, said. “The sandbars along the East Coast change often, and anyone can run aground. It’s best to always be prepared for the worst.”