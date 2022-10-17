MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Last week, fire departments conducted fire safety events across the lowcountry for Fire Prevention Week.

Fire Prevention Week is a nationwide campaign hosted by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) from October 9 through 15.

2022 marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. According to NFPA, it is the longest-running public health observation in the country.

During the week firefighters provided public education lessons in an effort to decrease casualties caused by fires.

Click through the gallery below to see how local fire departments observed National Fire Prevention Week.