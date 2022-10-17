MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Last week, fire departments conducted fire safety events across the lowcountry for Fire Prevention Week.

Fire Prevention Week is a nationwide campaign hosted by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) from October 9 through 15.

2022 marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. According to NFPA, it is the longest-running public health observation in the country.

During the week firefighters provided public education lessons in an effort to decrease casualties caused by fires.

Click through the gallery below to see how local fire departments observed National Fire Prevention Week.

  • Students try on gear with the Charleston Fire Department (Photo: Charleston Fire Department)
  • Summerville Fire put on a controlled burn with an auto extraction at its Summerville Fire & Rescue Fire Prevention Parade Monday night. (Photo: Summerville Fire & Rescue)
  • North Charleston Firefighters conducted smoke alarm checks in the Elms of Charleston neighborhood. The department says 35 homes were assisted. (Photo: North Charleston Fire Department)
  • East Berkeley Fire Department visited Bonner Elementary last week to speak on fire prevention. (Photo: East Berkeley Fire Distrcit)
  • Georgetown Fire hosted a side by side fire sprinkler demonstration (Photo: Georgetown City Fire Department)
  • Georgetown Fire Prevention Week Open House (Photo: Georgetown City Fire Department)
  • Summerville Fire Department visited Kindergartners at Summerville Catholic School (Photo: Summerville Fire & Rescue)
  • Charleston Fire visited Oakland Elementary on Friday. Firemen gave a demonstration on how Firefighters prepare to enter a house fire! (Photo: Charleston Fire Department)
  • North Charleston Fire Department visited Hursey Montessori School. (Photo: North Charleston Fire Department)
  • Summerville firefighters gave preschoolers a tour of the firetruck and talked about fire prevention at Knightsville UMC preschool. (Photo: Summerville Fire & Rescue)
  • Summerville Fire Department visited Kindergartners at Oakbrook Elementary School (Photo: Summerville Fire & Rescue)
  • Community Resource Officer Tiffany Kinloch (GCSO) at Georgetown Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Week Open House (Photo: GSCO)
  • Fire Prevention Week at Maryville Elementary School (Photo: Georgetown City Fire Department)
  • Georgetown Fire Prevention Week Open House (Photo: Georgetown City Fire Department)
  • 2022 Fire Prevention Parade on the Charleston Peninsula (Photo: Charleston Fire Dept.)