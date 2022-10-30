MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Several lowcountry fire departments conducted additional training sessions for their teams in October.

October is Fire Prevention Month. The month is recognized nationwide primarily through Fire Prevention Week from October 9 through 15.

During Fire Prevention Month, firefighters provide public education lessons and receive additional training in an effort to decrease casualties caused by fires.

Decorated firemen and recruits alike, participated in training sessions ranging from scuba diving to auto extractions.

Click through the gallery below to see how local firefighters trained during October.

  • Recruits with CFD practiced removing their protective equipment in the water. CFD says that firefighters must prepare for situations where crews work off docks. Photo: Charleston Fire Department
  • Crews review rapid dress skills. National standards require firemen to put on all protective equipment in under two minutes. Photo: Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department
  • Eight with Colleton County Fire-Rescue completed a Public Safety Diver course. Photo: Colleton County Fire
  • Isle of Palms FD hosted the first off campus South Carolina Fire Academy drone class. Photo: Isle of Palms Fire Dept.
  • Recruits tackled scenarios where firefighters may become injured, trapped or disoriented. Photo: Charleston Fire Department
  • Tower operation training at St. John’s Fire District in Kiawah. Photo: St. John’s Fire District
  • Isle of Palms FD trains with new bailout gear. Photo: Isle of Palms Fire Dept.
  • New firefighters with Isle of Palms FD practice with hoses and pump operations. Photo: Isle of Palms Fire Dept.
  • Crews review search and rescue skills. Photo: Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department
  • Firefighters sharpen their CPR skills. Photo: St. John’s Fire District
  • Firemen ready for bailout training! Photo: Isle of Palms Fire Dept.
  • Colleton County Fire-Rescue conducted a training focused on auto extractions with new equipment. Photo: Colleton County Fire