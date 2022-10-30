MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Several lowcountry fire departments conducted additional training sessions for their teams in October.

October is Fire Prevention Month. The month is recognized nationwide primarily through Fire Prevention Week from October 9 through 15.

During Fire Prevention Month, firefighters provide public education lessons and receive additional training in an effort to decrease casualties caused by fires.

Decorated firemen and recruits alike, participated in training sessions ranging from scuba diving to auto extractions.

