MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Meet some of the Lowcountry’s first responder K-9s for National Pet Day.

News 2 has gathered photos of our local law enforcements pets below – several of which have won awards!

Rufus from Summerville Fire and Rescue

Buddy and Sgt Kessler of Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

Bostic of Charleston County Sheriff’s Office discovered 20kgs of meth & more in Aug 2021. His handler and him won Deputy of the Year in 2020!

Buster and NCPD officer Justin Garrison were honored by The Knights of Columbus as officers of the year for 2021 back in March

CCSO Deputy Caroline Sewell rescued her pup, Smoak during an animal cruelty investigation.

Cypher is an electronics detection K-9 at Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Mako of Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

Rex from Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

Viktor of Charleston PD’s Bomb Squad

Sir Montgomery Charles “Charlie” of Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

Kvo of Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

Recently retired Pasja of Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

Apollo of Charleston PD

Charlie is an ammo tracking k-9 with Columbia PD

via North Charleston PD

