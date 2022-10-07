GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man was arrested Thursday in connection to a double homicide from Sept. 27, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Bumgardner, 45, was apprehended just before 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 6 at a home; he is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and first-degree burglary.

Deputies say Bumgarnder is suspected of killing two people. Those victims were 71-year-old Betty Reynolds and her 40-year-old son, Barry Reynolds.

Investigators said they found the two deceased when they got to a home on Saddle Ridge Road; both were shot to death.

Neighbors say the family has lived in the Saddlegate community for nearly 40 years.

“It’s got everybody scared, locks getting changed, cameras getting put up in the neighborhood, it’s very surreal,” said Amver Cartrette, who lives in the neighborhood.

Bumgardner is being held at the Gastonia Police Department.