GCSO: 11 arrested in warrant round-up

Moya-Cevon

Green, M.

Green, D.

Grant

Smalls

Green, L.

Myers

Johnson

Brooks

Cooper

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) arrested 11 people Monday on 21 outstanding warrants.

According to GCSO, the operation was conducted in partnership with the Georgetown City Police and the 15th Judicial Circuit Enforcement Unit.

Among those arrested were: