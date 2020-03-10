GCSO: 11 arrested in warrant round-up

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) arrested 11 people Monday on 21 outstanding warrants.
According to GCSO, the operation was conducted in partnership with the Georgetown City Police and the 15th Judicial Circuit Enforcement Unit.
Among those arrested were:
- Melissa Moya-Cevon, 39, of Georgetown, General Sessions bench warrant
- Marquise Lamont Green, 43, of Georgetown, three General Sessions bench warrants and two drug charges
- Douglas McArthur Green, 50, of Murrells Inlet, two General Sessions bench warrants
- Kelton Jamal Tyvanel Grant, 22, of Georgetown, Family Court bench warrant
- George Edward Smalls, 40, of Pawleys Island, General Sessions bench warrant and charges of arson and insurance fraud
- Latonya Denise Green, 41, of Georgetown, General Sessions bench warrant
- Amar Giovanni Myers, 21, of Georgetown, Assault and Battery, 3rd degree
- Brian David Johnson, 37, of Georgetown, General Sessions bench warrant
- Altonio Omar Brooks, 39, of Myrtle Beach, four drug charges
- Kevin Lee Cooper, 45, of Georgetown, Assault and Battery 3rd degree
- Brandy Carla Matthews, 34, of Hemingway, Petty Larceny