GCSO seeks help identifying man trying to steal HVAC equipment from library

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday shared a video of a man caught on camera trying to steal HVAC equipment from the Georgetown County Public Library branch in Sampit.

According to GCSO, the attempted theft happened around 8:22 p.m. on February 2.

The man was unable to steal the material, but caused an estimated $2,500 worth of damage.

GCSO says that the suspect was driving a red Ford Ranger truck with chrome wheels and a plastic covering over a broken driver’s side window.

Anyone with information is asked to call GCSO at (843) 436-6051.

