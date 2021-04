GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday is working to locate Tanasia Gamble (13), who is missing from the Kensington neighborhood.

Gamble has not been seen since she left for school around 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

GCSO says that she was wearing a white jogging suit with grey specks over a blue and white tie-dye t-shirt and gray high-top tennis shoes. She has a white string in her hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call GCSO at (843) 546-5102.