Georgetown County deputies searching for Landing Marina thieves

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspects who broke into the Georgetown Landing Marina Friday.

According to GCSO, deputies were called to 432 Marina Drive for a larceny that occurred between 1:48 a.m. and 2:44 a.m. The sheriff’s office says tools were reportedly taken from the marina dock and fishing equipment was taken from a boat.

DO YOU RECOGNIZE THESE SUSPECTS? INFORMATION SOUGHT IN GEORGETOWN LANDING MARINA BREAK-IN, THEFTSGeorgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects in a break-in at Georgetown Landing Marina on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Deputies were called to 432 Marina Drive for a larceny that occurred between 1:48 and 2:44 a.m. Tools were reported taken from the marina dock, and fishing equipment was taken from a boat. Anyone with information about the suspects in the accompanying video should call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.*** �� Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911. Posted by Georgetown County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, September 28, 2019

GCSO is now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information about the suspects in the accompanying video should call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.