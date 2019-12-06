Georgetown County Detention Center inmate found unresponsive in his cell

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – An inmate at the Georgetown County Detention Center (GCDC) has been hospitalized.

According to Sheriff Carter Weaver, the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Friday morning.

Staff at the correctional facility administered medical attention and contacted Emergency Medical Services to transport the inmate to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, according to GCDC’s statement.

The inmate remained unresponsive, but alive.

Sheriff Weaver has invited the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate possible causes of the inmate’s condition.

