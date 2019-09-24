Georgetown County looking at potential increase in marriage license fees

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County is looking into increasing the marriage license fees in their county.

Currently, the marriage license fees in Georgetown County cost $40 for both residents and non-residents of Georgetown County, which made it one of the lowest marriage license fees in the state.

The new fees would increase to $50 for people who live in Georgetown County, $75 for people who live in South Carolina and $115 for people who live out of the state.

The main purpose behind this fee increase is to increase revenue.

“It was mainly a budget issue. Again we’re looking for ways to increase revenue, an easy way that would have minimal impact on residents.” Jackie Broach-Akers, Public Information Officer, Georgetown County

County officials said that people from all over South Carolina have come to Georgetown County to receive a marriage license because of how inexpensive the fees were.

Despite the fee increase, it doesn’t seem that many residents in Georgetown County are complaining about the potential increase.

“I haven’t heard any complaints and you know that’s pretty rare for a fee increase so I think that it’s a minimal enough impact on county residents and state residents that they can swallow it and understand the need to increase revenue.” Jackie Broach-Akers, Public Information Officer, Georgetown County

Georgetown County Council will hold a third and final reading of the ordinance on September 24 and, if decided, the new fees could be approved.