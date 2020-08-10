Georgetown NAACP calls for termination of county employee after “racist symbol” found in vehicle

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Controversy in Georgetown County sparked after an alleged incident involving a county employee and a county-owned vehicle.

What’s being called a noose was found hanging in a county-owned vehicle in mid-July at the Choppy Recreation Center.

It’s reported that several people saw the vehicle with the symbol inside and contacted the Georgetown branch of the NAACP. Now, that organization, along with others in the area, is calling upon Georgetown County Council to terminate the accused employee.

“To do anything different than to terminate this guy is a problem to us,” said Marvin Neal, the President of the Georgetown NAACP.

We’re told the accused employee works for The Parks and Recreation Department. A representative from Georgetown County tells News 2 that the employee is currently still employed with the county and was temporarily suspended without pay. This punishment was given after an internal investigation conducted by county officials.

This incident occurred just weeks after Georgetown County Council passed a resolution aimed at supporting racial equality.

That resolution states in part:

“The Georgetown County Council condemns any and all acts of racism and discrimination.”

“That is hypocritical for them to make that decision to say it’s over,” said Marvin Neal. “But it’s not over for us. We will be back and we will continue to march, we will continue to address county council and we are gonna talk to everybody possible that will do something about it.”

We reached out to the employee accused in this incident but have not received a response

As part of their call to action in this matter, the NAACP, and other organizations including South Carolina Solid and Citizens for Progress are holding a march this Wednesday to fight for what they believe is right. It will begin at the Liberty Steel building at 3:30pm.

A petition has also been created and is addressed to the county council. It can be found here.