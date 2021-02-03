Georgetown NAACP speaking out over vaccination disparities

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown NAACP says they’re looking for communication from government officials about how to get better vaccine distributions in their community.

The organizations President Marvin Neal says they need more notices when vaccine clinics are in town. Members of the community spoke out on the demand of vaccinations they need from DHEC. Neal says that it is going to take for DHEC to listen to their community because they do not feel supported by government officials.

“I have made personal contact with DHEC and there were some issues but they have intervened and made some changes so hopefully those things will work, but I haven’t seen the results of it yet,” Neal says.

He hopes that speaking to the public about the issue will urge them to take action and reach out to government officials. He says he understands that the vaccination efforts are a large undertaking.

“The vaccine from my understanding is safe. It is safer than 433,000 people dead,” Neal says.

He’s asking for support from the community so that state health officials can help people find places to get vaccinated.

“I have not heard of anyone yet that has taken the vaccine yet in Georgetown, I haven’t really searched the world, in Georgetown died from that vaccine, they have died from Covid-19,” Neal says.

The Georgetown NAACP hopes that this call to action will help navigate the vaccine process to the community moving forward.