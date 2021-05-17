Georgetown to reinter remains of African-Americans enslaved on Hagley Plantation

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the Georgetown County community this weekend will reinter the remains of enslaved African-Americans buried at Hagley Plantation.

Discovered following residential construction in 2006, extensive research was conducted to determine the origin of the remains.

The Biological Anthropology Laboratory at the University of South Carolina determined that the remains “belonged to African-Americans who were enslaved at Hagley to work the rice fields there prior to the Civil War.”

Researchers contacted descendants of the individuals, who were believed to be “ancestors of the county’s Gullah-Geechee community.”

On Pentecostal Sunday, a 3:00 p.m. ceremony will be held at Holy Cross Faith Memorial Church to reinter the remains “with all the dignity and respect that they deserve.”