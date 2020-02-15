Georgia boy saves sister, family from house fire

BARTOW COUNTY, G.A. (CNN) – A five-year-old boy from Georgia is being hailed as a hero after he saved himself, his little sister, and his dog from a house fire, then alerted the rest of the family.

Noah Woods knew something wasn’t right when he woke up early Sunday morning. He also knew he had to do something.

Noah said that he picked his two-year-old sister, Lily, up, went to the window, and got her and the family dog out, then got himself out.

He then ran to his uncle’s house next door to get help evacuating the rest of his family.

Noah’s grandfather, David Woods, said “if it wasn’t for Noah…we wouldn’t have known what was going on, so we could have all lost our lives.”

Bartow County Fire Rescue confirmed that it was an electrical fire from an outlet in the room Noah shares with Lily.

The only injury was a small burn on Noah’s wrist.

Although the extended family of nine does not have insurance, the community is helping them pull together clothing.

David Woods is a contractor and hopes to rebuild and get the family back in soon.