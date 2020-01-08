Live Now
Georgia State Patrol: SUV hits school bus head-on, 1 dead

(AP) – Authorities in Georgia say the driver of an SUV has died after crashing head-on into a school bus.

News outlets report the driver died Wednesday morning but the only child on the bus and its driver weren’t seriously injured.

Georgia State Patrol says the SUV crossed a center-line at a curve on Ga. 113 and struck a Carroll County school bus head-on.

The SUV driver later died at an Atlanta hospital.

The child and the bus driver were checked out by medics at the scene and were released. 

