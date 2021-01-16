Girl Scout cookies to be sold on Grubhub

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s that time of year again! Girl Scout cookies will soon be available for purchase.

Whether you’re ordering Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties or Carmel de Lites, you can use Grubhub to satisfy your sweet tooth. That starts on January 23rd.

Local Girl Scouts track and fulfill orders and manage inventory using Grubhub’s technology. The delivery app is waiving fees so proceeds benefit Girl Scout troops.

There is a $15 minumum purchase for free delivery through Valentines Day.

On Saturday, Girl Scouts and their families were able to pick up their initial boxes of cookies from the Azalea warehouse. The scouts have until January 23rd to come up with their selling strategy and begin booth sales outside local stores. Having their own business plan teaches the girls entrepreneurial skills.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place for booth sales. The table will be set up at least 15 feet from the stores doors and the scouts will be wearing masks.

Money earned from cookie sales goes to each Girl Scout’s troop activities, rewards, community service or adventures.