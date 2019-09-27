Good Question: Why didn’t you receive SNAP benefits after Hurricane Dorian?

A viewer recently contacted News 2 wondering why she didn’t receive her SNAP benefits. She lives in an area impacted by Hurricane Dorian and the Department of Social Services provided us with the answer.

DSS recently announced the counties and zip codes eligible to receive an automatic replacement of supplemental nutrition assistance program or SNAP. Benefits under a federal waiver granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food, and Nutrition Service.

Recipients living in the following counties and zip codes at the time of Hurricane Dorian received an automatic replacement of part of their benefits to replace food lost as a result of prolonged power outages.

This includes all zip codes in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties and 19 zip codes from counties like Georgetown, Colleton and Williamsburg counties.

It’s important to note the number of replacement benefits each household received was based on their monthly issuance date as follows:

20% of September benefits for households that were issued benefits September 1st to the 5th

30% of August benefits for households issued benefits August 19th to the 31st

The automatic replacement benefits became available on eligible households EBT cards this past Saturday.