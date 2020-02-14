Got 2 Try It: The Break Room Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Life can be filled with stressful situations. Sometimes, you may want to let out some aggression. The Break Room Charleston allows it’s customers to do just that; smashing, hitting, and breaking a plethora of items in a safe environment.

News 2’s Digital Team members Katie Turner and Cait Przetak decided to it out for themselves. Plates, bottles, and even a computer tower were subject to many crow bar swings.

The Break Room Charleston’s owner, Cole Wadsten, says that they offer a unique experience. Customers can scream, play music, and let out any pent-up emotion.

“I’d say 80% of customers come in for fun. Alleviating some stress and turbulence they have in their lives,” he says.

The goal of the rage rooms is to feel better when you walk out. A big component of that is making sure that all of the breaking is done in a safe environment.

Customers must suit up in coveralls, gloves, and a face mask for protection. Tools for smashing range anywhere from a baseball bat to a wrench or crow bar.

Both Cait and Katie can attest to the workout that ensues from the demolition. You will most likely work up a sweat and laugh more than you expect to. In conclusion, it’s good clean fun that you’ll probably want to tell your friends about.

They offer a number of different packages for family fun, corporate events, and date nights. This Valentine’s Day they are having a “Bitterness Bash” for anyone who is single (or not) on the 14th.

For more information on The Break Room Charleston, click here.