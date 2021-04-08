Gov. McMaster to visit SCNG soldiers at Southern Border

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Friday will accompany SC Adjutant General Van McCarty to Texas for a visit with South Carolina National Guard troops serving on the Southern Border.

McMaster will remain in Texas overnight, then return on Saturday.

He will “receive in-person briefings from senior military leadership charged with supporting and supplementing federal efforts to secure the southern border,” and “meet with members of the 2-151st Aviation Regiment and 1052nd Transportation Company at a military installation and Customs and Border Protection sector headquarters.”

McMaster said that he is “grateful to have the opportunity to meet with these brave South Carolinians and hear directly from them about their heroic efforts and the challenges they are facing.”